Amit Shah inaugurates Oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an Oxygen plant at Ayurvedic Hospital in Kolavada village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on April 24.

State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present.

The demand for oxygen has soared in the country due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

India reported 3.46 lakh infections and 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours, both being the single-highest spike since the pandemic began.