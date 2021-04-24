US health officials lift suspension of Johnson & Johnson Covid jab

The US will resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine - known as Janssen in the UK - after an 11-day pause despite fears of the potential for extremely rare blood clots.Scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh the rare risk of adverse side effects.The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly eight million people given the J&J jab.All were women, most under 50, and three died while seven remain in hospital.