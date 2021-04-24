People in villages must get both vaccine doses: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 attended an event on Panchayati Raj Diwas, via video conferencing.

At the event, PM said, "When we met for Panchayati Raj Diwas a year back, the entire country was fighting against Corona.

At that time I had urged all of you to carry out your duty in stopping Corona from reaching villages." "We've to ensure that guidelines issued from time to time are followed in villages.

We have the security cover of vaccines this time.

So, we've to ensure that everyone in villages gets both the doses of vaccine," he added.