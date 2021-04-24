COVID: Never seen such crisis in my 30-year career, says LNJP Hospital MD

Amid severe COVID situation in the national capital, all the ICU beds at the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital are full for the last 4-5 days, informed its Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar who also said that he has not witnessed such a crisis in his 30-year-long career.

"All ICU beds at our hospital are full for the last 4-5 days.

Some critical patients need 40-50 ltr of oxygen per minute to maintain oxygen saturation level.

The oxygen supply chain is compromised," Dr Suresh Kumar told ANI.

India is currently devastated by the second COVID wave which has wreak havoc across the country.

Highest-ever single-day spike of over 3.46 lakh cases and 2624 deaths was recorded on April 24.

Delhi also clocked 348 casualties in the last 24 hours, highest ever since pandemic began.