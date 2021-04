There could be big disaster: Delhi's Saroj Hospital amid severe oxygen shortage

Amid severe shortage of medical oxygen in most of the hospitals in the national capital, the Saroj Hospital in Delhi has started discharging patients amid the crisis and has also closed new admissions.

Doctor Mayur, who is the in-charge of the COVID ward at the hospital, said their facility has 70 critical patients, and there could be a "big disaster" if the hospital doesn't get oxygen in time.