'Publish the details': Starmer calls for lobbying inquiry

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer called for Boris Johnson to "publish the details" of his contact with Sir James Dyson, as well as the refurbishment of his official Downing Street apartment, and the distribution of Covid contracts in a full inquiry.

He added that what he described as an attempt by the Prime Minister to say there is "nothing to see" with regards his conduct was "contemptible." Report by Odonovanc.

