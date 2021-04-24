Skip to main content
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Indian Railways use Oxygen Express trains to fight second wave of COVID

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 04:40s 0 shares 1 views
Indian authorities are battling a second wave of COVID-19 across the country.

Indian Railways have been transporting oxygen tankers from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra to save lives.

Indian Railways have been transporting oxygen tankers from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra to save lives.

Transportation of oxygen through trains is faster and safer over long distances.

