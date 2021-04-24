Indian Railways use Oxygen Express trains to fight second wave of COVID

Indian authorities are battling a second wave of COVID-19 across the country.
Indian Railways have been transporting oxygen tankers from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra to save lives.
Transportation of oxygen through trains is faster and safer over long distances.
Indian Railways is all set to run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days. The trains will transport liquid medical oxygen..
Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection, said a release by..