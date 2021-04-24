Severe storms strike the Southeast Saturday

Severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are forecast across the Southeast today.
Meteorologist Allison Chinchar details the timing of these storms.
Severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are forecast across the Southeast today.
Meteorologist Allison Chinchar details the timing of these storms.
Typhoon Surigae remains a powerful storm, lashing the eastern provinces of the Philippines. CNN Meteorologist Tom Sater has the..
Tornado threat and severe storms wrap up for the Southeast today as a cold front ushers in cool air. CNN meteorologist Derek Van..