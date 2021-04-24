Astronauts welcomed onto International Space Station

Four astronauts who travelled to the ISS on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are welcomed by the outgoing astronauts.

Frenchman Thomas Pesquet is the first European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut to ride in the Crew Dragon spacecraft.Frenchman Thomas Pesquet is the first European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut to ride in the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was designed by billionaire technology entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company.Also on board is Nasa’s Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and Jaxa’s (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Akihiko Hoshide on his second mission to the ISS.The capsule came in to dock at around 10.19am UK time.The rocket and capsule launched from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida just before 11am UK time on Friday.It is the third launch for Nasa’s Commercial Crew programme, which relies on private sector companies operating from the US, in less than a year.