Registrations for vaccination to be open from April 28: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that registrations for the vaccination drive, starting from May 01, will be open from April 28.

CM Khattar said, "Everyone above the age of 18 will be included in the vaccination drive in Haryana.

And registration will be open from April 28, for all those people who want to get vaccinated.

There will have a choice whether they want to get vaccination from government hospital or private.

In the government set up, vaccines will be inoculated free of cost but in private hospitals they will have their own rates."