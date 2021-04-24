Delhi: Harsh Vardhan asks Kejriwal govt to ‘rationalise oxygen distribution’

Amid complaints of oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that Delhi has been allotted more than the oxygen quota it had asked for and it is the state government's responsibility to rationalise and plan for it.

"Each state has been assigned their quota for oxygen as per the production of oxygen in India.

Even Delhi has been allotted more than the (oxygen) quota they had asked for, and Delhi CM even thanked the PM for that yesterday... Now to rationalise the quota in a timely manner and the responsibility to finely plan it lies with the state government," said Vardhan.

