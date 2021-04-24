Batons out: Further violence and injuries in London as police clash with anti-lockdown protesters

An anti-lockdown protest turned to violence this evening (April 24) as police and protesters clashed in Hyde Park.

The scuffles occurred after police attempted to disperse a gathering following a largely peaceful protest.

The Met Police said in a tweet: 'Eight officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds in Hyde Park this evening.

Missiles including bottles were thrown in small pockets of disorder.

Two officers were taken to hospital.

Thankfully, they are not believed to be seriously injured.'