Man Charged In Murder Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams, Shot And Killed At McDonald's Drive-Thru

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on Sunday, and with the violent chase that led to his arrest on the Eisenhower Expressway on Thursday.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.