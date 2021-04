Video: Rain will hang around for most of Sunday, but not much will fall

IF YOU GET A CHANCE, STEP ONOUTCOME OF 46-50 FOR THEOVERNIGHT LOW.TOMORROW, DIFFERENT STORY,CLOUDS, STEADIEST RAIN OVER THESOUTHEAST PART OF THE STATE.50-56 DEGREES IS AS WARM AS WENORMAL.AND A BIT ON THE BREEZY SIDE,LATER IN THE DAY THE WIND WILLBE BUILDING.LET ME GIVE YOU A TIMELINE.TOMORROW MORNING, 6:00 A.M., RAYSKIES, SHOWERS LIFTINGNORTHWARD.IT KEEPS LIFTING ITS WAY INHERE.STEADIEST RAIN LOOKS LIKE ITWILL BE LATE MORNING THROUGHEARLY AFTERNOON.IT IS REALLY TRYING TO FOCUSOVER THE SOUTHEAST PART OF THESTATE BECAUSE THE STORM ISTRACKING UNDERNEATH OF US.IF IT TRACK FARTHER NORTH, WECOULD PUSH THE RAIN FARTHERNORTH, BUT RIGHT NOW IT DOES NOTLOOK LIKE THAT IS GOING TO BEHAPPENING.THE RAIN WILL BE HANGING AROUNDFOR THE AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLYEVENING AND THEN SHOULD BECLEARING AWAY.LATE IN THE DAY, BRAKES AND THEOVERCAST.THOSE OF YOU TO THE WEST WILLGET TO ENJOY A NICE SUNSETTOMORROW NIGHT, BUT MUCH COLDERTOMORROW.WE HAVE THE BREEZE OFF TOMORROWAND WATER TEMPERATURES ONLY INTHE MID 40’S.MONDAY, SUNSHINE, COOLTEMPERATURES BUT THE WIND ISGOING TO MAKE IT FEEL COLDER.HOW MUCH RAIN TOMORROW?NOT A LOT.MAYBE 1/10 TO 2/10 NORTH OF THEPIKE SOUTH OF THE PIE COME AQUARTER INCH TO HALF-INCH OFRAIN.NOT A BIG RAINMAKER.A COUPLE DAYS AGO IT LOOKED LIKEIT WAS GOING TO COME FARTHERNORTH AND GIVE US A GOODSOAKING, BUT RIGHT NOW IT DOESNOT LOOK LIKE A WHOLE LOT OFRAIN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT.THE WINDS ARE GOING TO HOLD OFFUNTIL MONDAY.TOMORROW, THEY WILL BUILD A BIT.BUT AS THE STORM GOES OFFSHOREAND GETS STRONGER, WE SEE WINDTESTS MONDAY UP TO AROUND 30 INTHE MORNING, PERHAPS UP TO 40 INTHE AFTERNOON.SO MONDAY WILL BE A BREEZY DAY.THEY WILL SETTLE BACK BY MONDAYNIGHT.THAT SYSTEM SLIDES UNDERNEATHUS, WE GET COOL, WINDYCONDITIONS MONDAY.AND THEN COME MILD AIR STOCKSLIFTING IN.THERE IS A LITTLE DISTURBANCEHERE THAT MIGHT GIVE US A FEWSCATTERED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY, BUTNOT LOOKING FOR TOO MUCH RAIN.TOMORROW IS THE BEST CHANCE OFpRAIN IN THE NEXT SEVEN-DAYSPIRIT MONDAY, WINDY AND 58.WARMER TUESDAY.WARMING BACK UP INTO THE UPPER60’S.WEDNESDAY, DANCE OF A SPOTTYSHOWER BUT LOOK AT THETEMPERATURE -- MID 70’S.BEHIND IT, COOLER TEMPERATURES.THAT IS WHY YOU SEE THURSDAYCOOLING DOWN, FRIDAY COOLER ISWELL WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS.AT THE COAST, A SEA BREEZESETTING UP.IF YOU ARE THE COAST, COOLERTHIS WEEK BUT AS FAR AS INLANDTEMPERATURES, THEY SHOULD WARMAFTER TOMOR