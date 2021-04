Fireworks interrupt match Bosnia premier league match between Sarajevo and Zrinjski Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:59s 24 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Fireworks interrupt match Bosnia premier league match between Sarajevo and Zrinjski Fans interrupted a Bosnia premier league match on Saturday (April 24) between Sarajevo and Zrinjski by letting off fireworks. The match, which took place in Mostar, finished 1-1.

Fans interrupted a Bosnia premier league match on Saturday (April 24) between Sarajevo and Zrinjski by letting off fireworks. The match, which took place in Mostar, finished 1-1. Smoke from fireworks let off outside the stadium led to a 10-minute delay.

Explore