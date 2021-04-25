Heart attack in chest pain patients maybe predicted with help of new blood markers: Study

Researchers identified telltale markers in the blood of heart attack patients that distinguished them from patients suffering chest pain with other causes.

The study published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

With the findings of this novel study, researchers hope that the results will lead to new diagnostic tests for heart attacks.

If you have ever suffered chest pain, the possibility of a heart attack may have popped into your head.

While chest pain is an important symptom of heart attacks, there are a variety of other conditions that can cause similar symptoms, and many of them are not serious.

If a patient presents with chest pain at the hospital, doctors need to quickly determine if a heart attack is a culprit.

Early treatment is important in limiting the damage that occurs.