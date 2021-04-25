Calls intensify for video release of fatal NC shooting

The city council on Friday formally requested that authorities release the video.

[NFA] The attorney for the family of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., on Saturday, again called for the release of video showing the shooting of Brown Jr. by a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

“It is time for the release of this video so justice can be served, accountability can be had.” Harry Daniels - the attorney for the family of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy days ago - called on authorities to release the body cam footage of the incident.

Speaking at a news conference, Saturday, with Brown’s family - Daniels added to the pressure that’s been building ever since the shooting occurred on Wednesday.

"Accountability and transparency..." Brown’s aunt, Glenda Thomas: “We are all going to miss Andrew.

(flash) we will get justice if it’s just for the children or the family and this community.” Protesters in North Carolina’s Elizabeth City have been calling on the video’s release, too.

"No justice, no peace." After the news conference, Saturday - Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a Facebook post that he’s working on getting the video out "Only a judge can release the video.

That's why I've asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation.

Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully, Monday (4/26), to have the footage released." Wooten previously said the shooting occurred as deputies were trying to serve warrants on Brown stemming from a felony drug charge.

Wooten said the deputy who opened fire was placed on administrative leave.

Media reports cite Wooten as saying six additional deputies have been placed on leave and three others have resigned.

Law enforcement officials have not said whether Brown was armed at the time of the shooting.