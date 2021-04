On This Day: The WNBA turns 25

IS A MEMORABLE ONE FOR SURE.HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THEW-N-B-A.IT WAS ON THIS DAY, 25YEARS AGO THAT THE N-B-AAPPROVED THE CONCEPT OF AWOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALLASSOCIATION.WHEN IT ALL MATERIALIZED -THE LAS VEGAS ACES WERE KNOWN ASTHE UTAH STARZZ.THEY PLAYED THERE FROM ’97TO 2002 - BEFORE BECOMING THESAN ANTONIO STARS.AND THEN THE TEAM MADE THEMOVE TO LAS VEGAS IN 2018.