Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 5 tons of oxygen

Patients admitted in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital breathed a sigh of relief when the hospital received 5 tons of oxygen at 0415 hours today.

Hospital's spokesperson informed that the oxygen is running in full pressure after a long time.

The national capital is reeling under oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 crisis.

24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths were reported in Delhi on April 24.