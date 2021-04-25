Thousands Gather In Brooklyn To Say Goodbye To Late Rapper DMX

There was an enormous outpouring of grief for rapper DMX on Saturday.
A procession started in Yonkers, where DMX was raised, and went all the way to Brooklyn, where thousands gathered to say their goodbyes; CBS2's Cory James reports.
There was an enormous outpouring of grief for rapper DMX on Saturday.
A procession started in Yonkers, where DMX was raised, and went all the way to Brooklyn, where thousands gathered to say their goodbyes; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Thousands of DMX fans paid their respects Saturday outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where there was a private memorial for..