Did not find a hospital bed? Doctor lists 5 home tips for Covid positive patients

In the latest episode of InFocus, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Trupti Gilata speaks to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad even as the country grapples with the second Covid-19 wave.

The Mumbai doctor lists five home tips for Covid-19 positive patients in case they do not find a hospital bed.

Gilata's emotional video on the Covid crisis in the country went viral recently.

She added that while she had made the video for her close circle of family and friends but it resonated with thousands across the country since almost everyone now has someone or the other who is infected by the virus.

