'Woman Ochre' set to return to UArizona Museum of Art in 2022

BACK IN THE 80'S THE FAMOUSPAINTING CALLED "WOMAN-OCHRE"WAS STOLEN FROM THE U OF AMUSEUM OF ART.

IT WAS FOUNDBROUGHT BACK TO CAMPUS ANDNOW ITS UNDERGOING RESTORATIONAT THE GETTY MUSEUM IN LOSANGELES.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'STAJA DAVIS SHARES THEPAINTING'S STORY AND WHENFOLKS CAN EXPECT IT BACK ATTHE U OF A MUSEUM OF ART.THE STORY BEGINS 19-85 WHEN ACOUPLE ENTERED THE U OF AMUSEUM OF ART.

AS THE WOMANDISTRACTED THE SECURITY GUARDTHE MAN SLICED "WOMAN OCHRE"FROM ITS FRAME.

THE COUPLE HADA QUICK GETAWAY AND THE FBIDID NOT HAVE VERY MANY CLUESTO GO OFF OF.

00:08 OLIVIAMILLER, CURATOR OFEXHIBITIONS, UARIZONA MUSEUMOF ART "SO THERE WERE NOFINGERPRINTS LEFT BEHIND, THEYWEREN'T ABLE TO GET A LICENSEPLATE NUMBER.

AND SO THE CASEWENT COLD SHORTLY AFTER THAT."FAST FORWARD TO 20-15 THEMUSEUM OF ART HAD AN EVENT TOCOMMEMORATE THE 30 YEARANNIVERSARY OF THE PAINTING'STHEFT.

TWO YEARS LATER THENEWS COVERAGE OF THATREACHED A MAN WHO HAD THEPAINTING.

00:12 OLIVIA MILLER,CURATOR OF EXHIBITIONS,UARIZONA MUSEUM OF ART "HESAID HE HAD PURCHASED IT AT ANESTATE AND HE HAD FOUND ANARTICLE FROM 2015, AND THATWAS HOW HE WAS ABLE TORECOGNIZE THE PAINTING AND HESAID WANTED TO IMMEDIATELYRETURN IT TO THE MUSEUM."AFTER THE PAINTING WAS BACK ATTHE U OF A THE MUSEUM SENTIT OFF TO THE GETTY MUSEUM INLOS ANGELES FOR ITS EXTENSIVECONSERVATION AND RESTORATIONPROCESS.

THE PAINTING'S FUTUREHOMECOMING AFTER ITS RESTOREDWILL BE A FULL CIRCLE MOMENTFOR MILLER.

00:20 OLIVIAMILLER, CURATOR OFEXHIBITIONS, UARIZONA MUSEUMOF ART "YOU KNOW, IT'LL BE MYFIRST TIME EVER SEEING THISPAINTING IN PERSON AS ONEPIECE.

EVERYTHING I'VE KNOWNABOUT THIS PAINTING, ITSEXISTED IN TWO SEPARATEPIECES.

YOU KNOW, THE REMNANTSTHAT WERE LEFT BEHIND AND THENOF COURSE THE MAIN PART OF THEPAINTING THAT ENDED UP BEINGREDISCOVERED IN 2017." ITS AHIGHLY TECHNICAL CONSERVATIONPROCESS TO RESTORE THEPAINTING TO ITS ORIGINAL GLORYAS MUCH AS POSSIBLE& FIXINGTEARS AND PAINT LOSS.

00:22OLIVIA MILLER, CURATOR OFEXHIBITIONS, UARIZONA MUSEUMOF ART "DURING THE THEFT, THEMAN HAD PULLED THE CANVAS FROMITS WAX BACKING, SO THATCAUSED A LOT OF CRACKING INTHE PAINT.

THE PAINT WAS ALSOROLLED UP, SO THAT CAUSED ALOT OF CRACKING.

THIS PASTYEAR, CONSERVATORS HAVE BEENSTARING INTO A MICROSCOPEREPLACING ALL OF THESE TINYFLAKES OF PAINT THAT HAVE BEENSORT OF HOVERING ON THESURFACE." THE PAINTING WILLFIRST GO ON DISPLAY AT THEGETTY NEXT SUMMER.

IT WILLRETURN TO THE U OF A MUSEUM OFART BY FALL OF 20-22.

TAJADAVIS, KGUN9OYS.CUYLER-- LOOKS LIKE THE 90'S