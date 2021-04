Streets wear deserted look on Sunday lockdown in Chennai

Tamil Nadu government imposed lockdown on Sunday, with some exceptions, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Essential services are allowed in the state amid lockdown.

The state government also announced that from April 26, beauty parlors, salons, spas, barber shops to be closed, only takeaway allowed in hotels, restaurants and tea shops.

All places of worship have also been closed for the public.