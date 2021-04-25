Chinese pedestrian narrowly escapes being buried after truck transporting mud crashes

A man narrowly escaped being buried by mud after a transport truck tipped over in southern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Yangjiang in Guangdong Province on April 7, shows a transport truck tipping over on its side after trying to avoid a black car.

The mud loaded on the vehicle then poured out and a man standing nearby was seen running away to avoid being buried.

Fortuantely, no one was injured.

The case is in further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.