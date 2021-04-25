Daily Dividend Report: FAST,STAG,AOS,ACI,DX

Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on May 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2021.

The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.120833 and declared the dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record April 30, 2021.

Directors of A.

O.

Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record April 30, 2021.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock and Class A-1 common stock.

The cash dividend is consistent with the Company's dividend policy established in connection with its initial public offering.

The cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2021.

Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for April 2021.

The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 22, 2021.