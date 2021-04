World Dance Day series | French Odissi dancer Mahina Khanum | Indian dance across borders

French Odissi dancer Mahina Khanum's video on Covid protocols went viral last year, with people across the world applauding her unique presentation.

Khanum's work also involves marrying digital artwork and classical dance to give viewers a fresh perspective on an ancient tradition.

She tells us about her dance journey as a foreigner learning, and then teaching, the classical dance Odissi.

