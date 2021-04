Working together with Centre to solve oxygen crisis: Delhi CM

Amid Oxygen crisis in national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 25 informed that the Union Territory govt have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply.

The Central and State teams are working together," CM said.