Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to not fall prey to rumour about COVID vaccine

In his monthly address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine.

"You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts.

All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this.

From May 01, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," said PM Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

He also informed that country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated and Government of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too.

"I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible", added PM Modi.