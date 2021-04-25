This man uses car and motorbike parts to create stunning sculptures

The artist based in Vietnam designs each model within four days.

Chameleon, horse head or guitar, Nguyen Tuan Anh can create anything with scattered pieces of cars and motorbikes.

"I am an animal lover so I thought why not make metal animal models, that's why I made this chameleon." "First I make a 2D drawing, then I make a 3D frame to see if the scale is right, then I find accessories to attach."