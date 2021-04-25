Student filmmaker digs authentic World War One TRENCH in his back garden

A student filmmaker has shown his commitment to his craft - by digging an authentic World War One TRENCH in his parents' back garden for his final-year university film.

Chris Richards, 22, is in his final year of his university undergraduate degree, studying BA Film Production at the University of Winchester in Hants.

And when it came to creating his final-year film concept project, Chris decided to combine his degree with his passion for military history.This video was filmed on the 24th April 2021.