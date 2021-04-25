A hilarious 20ft high jolly-looking hedge creation has lovingly been maintained by a family for the last 15 years

This video shows a hilarious 20ft high jolly-looking hedge creation that has lovingly been maintained by a family for the last 15 years.Homeowner Susan Sanderson, 75, has kept the enormous garden boundary as a tribute to her widow John, who cultivated the creation one day while she was out shopping.The enormous extravagant design - which features eyes, ears, a nose and a mouth - appears to show an animal with a surprised expression on its face.This video was shot on the 24th April 2021.