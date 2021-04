Therapist brings joy to 95-year-old hip patient by learning to dance like her

A physiotherapist who learned to tap dance to help the recovery of his 95-year-old patient has been praised for giving her back "her joy of dance and life".

Sean Lissner has been helping Dorothy in her recovery over the last year after she broke her hip, and discovered during their sessions in Los Angeles that she used to be a choreographer and dance teacher.