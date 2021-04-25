Skip to main content
Thursday, April 29, 2021

Muslims in Indonesia distribute food during the holy month of Ramadan

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:59s 0 shares 4 views
Indonesian women give out food parcels also know as 'takjil' during the month of Ramadan.

They are divided into fried noodles, porridge and various cakes to break the fast.

Muslims fast from dawn to sunset before attending evening prayers.

Most mosques have observed strict rules due to COVID-19, including social distancing and limited number of people.

