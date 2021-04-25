Muslims in Indonesia distribute food during the holy month of Ramadan

They are divided into fried noodles, porridge and various cakes to break the fast.

Indonesian women give out food parcels also know as 'takjil' during the month of Ramadan.

Muslims fast from dawn to sunset before attending evening prayers.

Most mosques have observed strict rules due to COVID-19, including social distancing and limited number of people.