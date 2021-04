Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared on Friday a state of emergency for Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from Sunday April 25th to May 11th.

It is already the third state of emergency declared to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but there are fears this won't be enough to curb the spread just three months before the Olympics.