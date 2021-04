Must save healthcare workers to defeat COVID: AIIMS doctor

All India Institute of Medical Science's HOD of Medicine Dr Naveet Wig said that in order to defeat COVID-19 disease, it is important to save the healthcare workers.

"Many of them are testing positive.

If we save healthcare workers, they'll be able to save patients.

If we save both, only then will we be able to save economy.

It's linked," said Dr. Naveet Wig.