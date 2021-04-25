Remdesivir not a magic bullet: AIIMS Director

Amid the shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the country in wake of devastating COVID-19 situation, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Director Randeep Guleria said Remdesivir is not a "magic bullet", and the anti-viral drug is given to only those patients who are hospitalised.

"Remdesivir not a magic bullet, it's given to only patients who are hospitalised, have moderate to severe disease and whose oxygen saturation is below 93...Don't misuse Oxygen and Remdesivir.

Most patients can recover by isolating at home," Guleria said during conference with three other India's top doctors who addressed issues related to COVID-19 situation.