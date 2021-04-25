'Don't panic': Top doctors on oxygen use, Remdesivir and when to visit hospital

Top doctors addressed the nation on Covid-19 second surge.

Doctors advised citizens to not panic.

“No need to panic and hoard oxygen or Remdesivir,” said Dr. Randeep Guleria of AIIMS Delhi.

“Only 10-15% of people may witness severe infection.

Treat yourself with home remedies and yoga initially,” he added.

Chairman of Medanta, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Professor and HoD of Medicine AIIMS, Dr. Naveet Wig and Director General of Health Services, Dr. Sunil Kumar were also part of the discussion.

The doctors touched various issues ranging from vaccination to oxygen usage.

Watch the full video for more details.