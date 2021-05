NEWS OF THE WEEK: Michael Keaton confirmed to reprise Batman role for 'The Flash' movie

It was reported earlier this year that Keaton, who portrayed the Caped Crusader in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, and Ben Affleck, who played the superhero in 2016 and 17, would both be reprising the role for Andy Muschietti's standalone The Flash movie, which stars Ezra Miller.