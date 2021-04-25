Top 10 Beast Mode Moments in Mortal Kombat 2021

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most epic fights and fatalities from this 2021 film that had us all cheering, “MORTAL KOMBAT!”

These are the moments we've waited years to see!

These are the moments we've waited years to see!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most epic fights and fatalities from this 2021 film that had us all cheering, “MORTAL KOMBAT!” Our countdown includes Sub-Zero vs.

Jax, Reptile Fight, Sub-Zero vs.

Scorpion & Cole, and more!