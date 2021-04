Where is PM Cares Fund, asks Congress amid COVID crisis

Amid the horrific situation due to COVID-19 in the country, Congress has questioned the central government about the money that was donated in the PM Cares Fund and the work it has done in one year.

"The question is what you have done in one year, where is the money collected in PM Cares Fund.

What else do you have to show except 0.Ventilators which were claimed to be bought were bogus.

Oxygen plants were tendered but they were never set up," said Surjewala