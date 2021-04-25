Capito: Ron Johnson's comments hurt vaccine push

Republican Sen.
Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia tells CNN’s Dana Bash that she disagrees with her fellow GOP Sen.
Ron Johnson’s skepticism about encouraging Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to comments from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticizing the push for Americans to get vaccinated against..
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying..