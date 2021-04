The body of the late rap legend DMX rode on monster truck with an escort of motorcycles from his native Yonkers to Brooklyn's Barclay's Center.

Born Earl Simmons, the rapper and actor was perhaps best known for the hit single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," which featured a music video showcases motorbikes.

Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier, which many media outlets initially attributed to a drug overdose.