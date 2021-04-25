Britain to send medical kit to India after Covid-19 surge

Britain is to send more than 600 pieces of urgently-needed medical equipment to India following the devastating surge in coronavirus cases which has overwhelmed the country’s health services.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the first of nine plane-loads of life-saving kit – including ventilators and oxygen concentrators – would arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday.The move follows discussions with the Indian government, with further consignments due be dispatched later this week.