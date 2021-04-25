Britain to send medical kit to India after Covid-19 surge

Britain is to send more than 600 pieces of urgently-needed medical equipment to India following the devastating surge in coronavirus cases which has overwhelmed the country’s health services.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the first of nine plane-loads of life-saving kit – including ventilators and oxygen concentrators – would arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday.The move follows discussions with the Indian government, with further consignments due be dispatched later this week.
U.S. to give India raw materials for vaccines, medical supplies to help fight Covid surge
The U.S. response comes after Britain, France and Germany pledged aid to India over the weekend.