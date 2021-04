Mother thrown out of house by sons in Kanpur after she tested COVID positive, later died

As India is reeling under the threat of second wave COVID-19, and people are coming forward to help each other during pandemic, a woman in Kanpur was allegedly thrown out from the house by her own sons as she tested COVID positive.

Police took contingence after video went viral on social media and admitted her to Ursula Hospital in Kanpur for the treatment but she succumbed to death.

Police registered a case under relevant section of IPC.