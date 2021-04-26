President Biden Set To Mark 100 Days In Office

The president has received high marks for the job he has done so far, but some Congressional Republicans he hasn't governed as promised.
CBS2's Christina Ruffini explains.
The president has received high marks for the job he has done so far, but some Congressional Republicans he hasn't governed as promised.
CBS2's Christina Ruffini explains.
President Joe Biden’s first term is well underway, and the American public has a track record by which to judge him. CNN’s Joe..
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on heads of state to put their political differences to one side and make a collective..