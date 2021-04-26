'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at 2021 Academy Awards

'Nomadland', directed by Chloe Zhao, follows 'The Hurt Locker' as only the second film directed by a woman to win in the category.

Chloe Zhao also made history at the awards when she won in the best director category.

Becoming the first woman of color to receive the award.

Zhao also wrote and edited the film, which tells the story of a woman who lives a non-traditional life having made a home out of her van.

The film had a huge night at the 2021 Oscars, winning three of the four top categories ... ... with Frances McDormand winning her third best actress oscar, as well.

'Nomadland' also won top awards at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards this season