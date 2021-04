WB polls: People dying but EC conducted 8-phase polls to benefit a party, says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for 7th phase of West Bengal elections on April 26 at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore in Kolkata.

He said, "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority...People are dying but Election Commission is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a political party."