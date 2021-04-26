Best supporting actress Yuh-jung Youn steals the show

Yuh-jung Youn won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in “Minari” on Sunday and made history by becoming the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.
Youn also gushed a bit about Brad Pitt, who presented her award.
Actress Yuh-Jung Youn was named winner of the best supporting actress Oscar for Minari.
In true Oscars tradition, Yuh Jung Youn was presented her best-supporting trophy by last year`s best supporting actor winner Brad..