Mexican town sounds like a warzone during exploding hammer festival

This Mexican town sounded like a warzone as locals celebrated the exploding hammer festival in San Juan de la Vega.

The footage from March 2019 shows several men smashing their hammers, which are attached to detonators, on the ground.

As the explosions go off, the area is shrouded by gunpowder smoke.

The filmer of this clip, Macaria España, said: "On Shrove Tuesday, people in my town carry out gunpowder detonations with a hammer as they walk through the streets of the town detonating hammers.

There is also a kind of tournament on the outskirts, where hammers explode in a ring.

Most of the participants are men."