The former England rugby union player, who played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, won 75 caps for England in an international career spanning over a decade.

Part of the world cup winning side of 2003, Tindall, who is married to Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, runs us through the workout that helps him build a rock-solid core, true strength and an endless running engine